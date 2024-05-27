Uneb sets deadline for continuous assessment results

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has set the deadline for the submission of the final sets of continuous assessments of Senior Four learners scheduled to sit the new lower secondary curriculum exams.

All schools across the country are expected to submit the results of their candidates from June 4 to October 4.

The Executive Director of Uneb, Mr Daniel Odongo, on Friday at Uganda Media Centre, indicated that schools are required to submit the learners’ subject achievements for Term One and Term Two of senior four and scores for integration activities for five terms (Senior Three and Senior Four).

Schools are also expected to submit learners’ projects completed during Senior Three and Senior Four.

Mr Odongo stated that submission is to be conducted electronically via the Uneb portal, adding that schools that fail to submit their learners’ results on time will be subjected to a surcharge.

Schools that will submit their results after June 4 to 15 will be subjected to a surcharge, which Uneb is yet to set.

All heads of schools who admit a learner from another school have been instructed to ensure they obtain the coursework assessment records of that learner. Uneb has issued a warning that learners without these grades shall not be graded.

The continuous assessment will contribute 20 percent to the final end-of-cycle assessment. Uneb said these marks will be reported separately on the certificate.

Unlike last year, Mr Odongo said they are going to organise four sets of examinations. These include the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) for both the old and new curriculum, and the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE).

This will be the first time Uneb is conducting the UCE examination based on the new lower secondary curriculum, alongside the UCE-transitional examination based on the old curriculum.

“The UCE transitional examination will be given to anyone who would like to be assessed under the old curriculum and qualify for the same. Registration for all four sets of examinations is underway,” Mr Odongo said.

The UCE-transitional examination is designated for students who sat for UCE in 2023 or earlier and wish to enhance their grades, those who registered for UCE in 2023 or earlier but did not sit, those whose 2023 results were cancelled, and those who failed to register.

If any of the aforementioned students miss the transitional examinations this year, they will be mandated to commence anew in Senior One with the new lower secondary curriculum.

In 2020, the government implemented the new lower secondary curriculum. Uneb has subsequently released sample questions expected to align with the new curriculum, allowing schools to prepare their learners in advance.

Normal registration for all candidates will conclude on May 31.

The government is obligated to pay the registration fee for all candidates sponsored under the Universal Primary Education and the Universal Secondary Education programmes.

According to the registration fees set by Uneb, privately sponsored candidates are required to pay Shs34,000, UCE candidates Shs164,000, and UACE candidates Shs186,000.

Heads of schools have been warned against imposing any registration fees beyond the set amounts.