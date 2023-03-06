Upcoming artiste gets 20 points, eyes law school

A girl, who started a music career during the Covid-19 lockdown, has topped her class in the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results.

Ms Patience Nimwesiga, 20, emerged the best candidate at St Elizabeth Secondary School, Nkoowe in Wakiso District, with 20 points in Divinity, Economics , Luganda and Sub Maths (DEL/SM).

She now wants to pursue a law degree at university.

Ms Nimwesiga said joined the music industry in 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown as schools remained closed as a form of fighting boredom.

She recorded three songs over the period.

“When schools resumed, I had to first concentrate on my studies but I could sing occasionally especially at school,” she said during an interview with this newspaper at the weekend.

“When some people see you singing, they think you have no future. But I have a dream which I believe one day will come true,” she added.

Ms Nimwesiga explains that her determination and being very close to teachers helped her to pass with flying colours.

“When you brief your teachers, it is the first step to success because you can open up to them any challenges in regard to academics,” she said.

The recording artiste wants to be a star like Spice Diana, a local artiste.

“Spice Diana is my favorite artiste, I like her music and the way she conducts herself,” Ms Nimwesiga said.