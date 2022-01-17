Ethiopia frees detained NMG journalist Tesfa-Alem

Ethiopian journalist Tesfa-Alem Tekle who was detained on October 31, 2021. PHOTO | POOL

By  AGGREY MUTAMBO

What you need to know:

  • When he was first charged in court, the Ethiopian trial magistrate released him on a bail of 1000 birr (about $20.45) but Ethiopian security agencies refused to free him.

Ethiopian authorities have freed Nation Media Group correspondent Tesfa-Alem Tekle following 77 days of detention in Addis Ababa.

