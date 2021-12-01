NMG petitions Ethiopia over detention of journalist Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Journalist Tesfa-Alem Tekle. PHOTO | POOL

By  JACKSON MUTINDA

What you need to know:

  • The crisis in Tigray has not been good for media freedom. Foreign media have been barred from Tigray for much of the war, with communications links severed, and both local and foreign journalists have been intimidated and harassed.
  • In a statement released on November 25, the state warned that “supporting the (rival Tigray forces) directly or indirectly in the name of freedom of speech should cease immediately.”

The Nation Media Group (NMG) has petitioned the government of Ethiopia over the detention of its Addis Ababa-based correspondent Tesfa-Alem Tekle, who was arrested on October 31 in the capital.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.