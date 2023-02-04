Ethiopia PM Abiy, TPLF leaders in first face-to-face meeting

Ethiopia's Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, on Friday met with Tigray leaders to discuss on the implementation of the peace agreement signed last November in South Africa, according to state media outlets.

This is the first time for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) leaders to hold face-to-face meeting with the Ethiopian leader since conflict between Tigray and Ethiopia federal and allied forces broke out in November 2020.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed and reviewed the activities carried out so far with regard to the implementation of the peace agreement that ended a two-year bloody conflict in the country's north.

Accordingly, the Prime Minister and the Tigray leaders representing the regional Peace Agreement Implementation Coordination Committee evaluated the implementation of both Pretoria and Nairobi peace agreements and set directions on the outstanding issues that need further attention to ensure durable peace.

TPLF negotiators, Getachew Reda, General Tsadkan Gebretensai, General Tadesse werede, Commander-in-Chief of the Tigray Defense Forces and other representatives of the TPLF met the prime minister at Halala Kela.

The two-year Tigray conflict has claimed the lives of tens and thousands, uprooted millions and subjected 90 percent of the estimated seven million of Tigray population to be aid-dependent.

"As many as half a million" people have been killed in the conflict, according to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations.

The civil war erupted when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent his forces to Tigray to depose the regional leaders who had been challenging his authority for months and whom he accused of attacking federal military bases.

Neighboring Eritrea has also fought alongside the Ethiopian military but Asmara was not part of the Pretoria talks and hasn't yet fully withdrawn its forces.

Their continued presence in Ethiopia is being a major obstacle for the effective implementation of the peace deal.