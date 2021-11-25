Ethiopia PM at 'battlefield' front to fight rebels

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Photo | AFP

By  AFP

  • The fighting in the north of Africa's second-most populous country has killed thousands of people and forced hundreds of thousands into famine-like conditions.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday reportedly joined the front line where government forces are battling rebels from the Tigray region, prompting US-led international calls for a diplomatic solution and immediate ceasefire to the conflict.

