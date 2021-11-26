Ethiopia's Abiy vows to 'bury the enemy' at war front

State media reported Wednesday that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a former radio operator in the military who rose to the rank of lieutenant-colonel, had arrived at the front line to lead a counter-offensive, handing over regular duties to his deputy. PHOTO/ VIDEO GRAB

By  AFP

What you need to know:

State media reported Wednesday that Abiy, a former radio operator in the military who rose to the rank of lieutenant-colonel, had arrived at the front line to lead a counter-offensive, handing over regular duties to his deputy.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed Friday to "bury the enemy" in what state media said was his first message from the battlefront, as the United Nations warned that the year-long conflict has left more than nine million people in need of food aid.

