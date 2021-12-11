Ethiopia's Tigrayan rebels deny looting food for starving children

A man looks on at a burned warehouse, allegedly looted by Tigray rebels in Shewa Robit, Ethiopia, on December 05, 2021. Photo / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The denial came a day after UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the World Food Programme (WFP) had suspended food distribution after "massive looting of warehouses in Kombolcha in recent days, apparently by some Tigrayan rebels and members of the local population".

Tigrayan rebels Friday denied having looted any food stocks, including items for malnourished children, in the northern Ethiopian town of Kombolcha. 

