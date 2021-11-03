Prime

US tells citizens to consider leaving Ethiopia as rebels advance 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The warning comes on the day Ethiopia declared a state of emergency as the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels captured more territory in the northern region.

The US embassy in Ethiopia has urged its citizens to consider leaving the country.

