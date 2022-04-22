Ex-Kenya president Mwai Kibaki dies at 90

Former president of Kenya, Mwai Kibaki, has passed away at the age of 90.

His death was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday.

"It is my sorrowful duty to announce to the nation the passing on of H.E. Emilio Mwai Kibaki, the Third President of the Republic of Kenya. H.E. Mwai Kibaki lived a dedicated life of public service. We salute a notable father figure in the chronicles of our Nation. A leader who strove so hard and accomplished so much for his country. A nation he so deeply cherished and served with commitment and an unbending will to improve the lives of our people," he said.

"As we mourn this immeasurable loss, we recall with eternal gratitude President Kibaki’s patriotic journey in service to his Country, which can be traced way back to Kenya's fight for liberation," he added.

President Kenyatta ordered a period of national mourning until sunset on the day Kibaki is to be buried, with all flags to be flown at half-mast.

Kibaki served as Kenya's third president, from 2002 to 2013.