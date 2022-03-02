Foreign students stuck at Ukraine border complain of racism

African students who used to study in Ukraine are seen in temporary accomodation in a sports hall in Przemysl, in eastern Poland on February 28, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

Jean-Jacques Kabeya is furious: like other foreign students in Ukraine -- from Africa, Asia and the Middle East -- he says has been stopped from leaving the country by its border guards.
He and several other foreigners alleged racist treatment by both the border guards and ordinary Ukrainians in interviews to AFP.
Two days after fleeing the bombing around the eastern city of Kharkiv, Kabeya reached the checkpoint at Shegyni, at the border with Poland, on Sunday evening.
But the soldiers and security guards there turned him back, said the 30-year-old student studying to become a pharmacist.

