Groom commits suicide few hours after wedding

A wedding reception which was meant for Swadiku Abbas (50) and his newly wedded wife Elieth Rwegashora (40) residents of Zenze Street in Kiseke, Ilemela, Mwanza in Tanzania, turned into a funeral after the groom reportedly committed suicide a few hours to the ceremony.

According to a statement by the Tanzanian Police which was released to the media on Saturday, the incident occurred on December 17, 2022, after the two had exchanged wedding vows at Swadikul Amiin Mosque.

According to Mwanza Regional Police Commander, Wilbroad Mutafungwa the ceremony which was supposed to be held at Mtena B Hall was cut short with guests who were mainly relatives and friends were already seated in the hall.

“After tying the knot on December 17, the two who had been living together, were expected to host their guests at Mtena B Hall, but up to 10:00pm, the groom had not shown up and that is when the relatives got concerned,” said the RPC.

He added: At around 11:45 they got information that Swadiku Abbas had hanged himself in his house. Police officers arrived at the scene where they found a note which is being used as part of the investigations.