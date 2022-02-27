Guinea-Bissau president sacks navy chief, army general

Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo gestures as he arrives for the first day of a European Union (EU) African Union (AU) summit at The European Council Building in Brussels on February 17, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Guinea-Bissau's president has sacked the commander of navy and the army's vice chief of staff, according to a decree, weeks after a failed coup attempt in the West African country.  
On February 1, heavily armed men attacked government buildings in the capital Bissau while President Umaro Sissoco Embalo was chairing a cabinet meeting.
Embalo, 49, later told reporters that he had escaped the five-hour gun battle and described the attack as a plot to wipe out the government. Eleven people were killed in the attack.

