Kenya's envoy to Nigeria collapses, dies

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria Wilfred Machage. FILE PHOTO | NMG

  • The 65-year-old diplomat collapsed at his home and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival in the presence of his wife, the ministry said in a statement.

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Wilfred Machage, has died in Abuja Saturday afternoon after a short illness, the Foreign Affairs ministry has confirmed.

