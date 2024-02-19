Guinea junta dissolves government

Guinea's ruling junta on Monday decreed the dissolution of the government which has been in office since July 2022, according to a Facebook video published by the presidency.

General Amara Camara, a junta spokesman, gave no reason for the dissolution, nor a date for announcing a new government.

"The government is dissolved," Camara said, surrounded by around 20 uniformed soldiers, some of whom were wearing masks and carrying weapons.

"Current affairs will be managed by the cabinet directors, secretary generals and deputy secretary generals until a new government is put in place," he added.

Guinea has been led since September 2021 by a military junta that deposed the country's first democratically-elected president.

Under international pressure, junta-leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya has promised to hand the reins of government back to elected civilians by the end of 2024.

The military has said the so-called transitional period would allow it to carry out far-reaching reforms in Guinea, which remains poor despite considerable natural resources.

But the opposition has accused it of authoritarian drift.

It banned all demonstrations in 2022 and has arrested a number of opposition leaders, civil society members and the press.