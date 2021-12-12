Guinea police disperse pro-Conde protesters

Special forces led by Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya seized power in the West African state on September 5, 2021 and arrested President Alpha Conde. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The clashes were the first such incident since a junta led by Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya in September toppled the 83-year-old after 11 years in power.

Guinea police fired tear gas on Saturday to disperse dozens of protesters in the capital Conakry demanding freedom of movement for deposed president Alpha Conde, an AFP reporter saw.

