The plot to kill Robinah Kiyingi

By  Dr Sylvester Onzivua

What you need to know:

Investigations led to the recovery of a gun and other items close to the scene of crime

On  the night of July 11, 2005 at around 9pm a prominent city lawyer, Robinah Erina Kiyingi, was returning home in Konge, Buziga, Makindye Division in Kampala alone, when she was shot in cold blood in her car at the gate of her home. She died instantly. Her assailants had been waiting for her arrival, trigger happy. Soon after the incidence, her husband, Dr Aggrey Kiyingi, called from Australia to find out what was going on before issuing instructions for burial arrangements.

