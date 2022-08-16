Kenya election: Missing IEBC official found dead

The body of the missing Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) returning officer for Embakasi East, Daniel Mbolu Musyoka has been found in Kajiado County.

On Monday evening police officers from Loitoktok, Kajiado South sub-county were alerted over the presence of the body of a middle aged man in the forest.

Musyoka was last seen at his work station at the East African School of Aviation tallying centre last week on Thursday morning.

According to police, the body was identified by his sisters namely Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at Loitokitok sub-county mortuary.

"His two sisters identified the body lying at Loitokntok sub county hospital last night.We are waiting communication from police headquarters either to ferry the body to city mortuary or to remain here," Said Loitok tok police boss Kipruto Ruto.

He was aged 53 and had reported a case of missing person at Embakasi police station.

Mr Musyoka was serving as returning officer at Embakasi East polling station.

According to Mr Ruto, the middle aged male body was discovered early in the day in Kilombero forest, at the foot of Mt Kilimanjaro by herders around 4pm- dumped into the valley of a dry seasonal river.

The area is notorious for bodies dumping for victims killed elsewhere.

Mr Ruto said the body was naked but his clothes including a track suit and a Maasai Shuka were at the edge of the valley.

There were also visible signs of struggle and torture to the victim before his death. There were no identification documents recovered.