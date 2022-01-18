Kenya extends Dubai flight ban as stalemate continues

An Emirates Airlines plane. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By  Business Daily Africa

What you need to know:

  • The extension of the Dubai–Nairobi passenger flights ban comes at a time Kenya is recording a drop in the Covid infections.

Kenya has extended the suspension of all inbound and transit passenger flights from the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) by another week after Dubai failed to lift a ban on air travellers from the East African nation.

