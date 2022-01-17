Dubai drops Uganda from red list

An Emirates Airlines plane taxis on the tarmac at the Dubai International Airport. PHOTO | REUTERS

By  Business Daily Africa

What you need to know:

  • The surge in global coronavirus infections has seen many countries tighten restrictions to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

Kenya is still locked up in Dubai’s ‘Red List’ even as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) removed five African countries from the travel restriction.

