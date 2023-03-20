Kenya opposition chief Odinga calls for weekly protests

Kenya's veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga called Monday for weekly protests, as clashes erupted between police and supporters demonstrating over the country's cost-of-living crisis.

"Every Monday there will be a strike, there will be a demonstration," he told crowds of chanting followers in Nairobi. "The war has begun, it will not end until Kenyans get their rights."

"Are you ready?" he said to cheers from his supporters.

Odinga had called Monday's demonstrations against the government of President William Ruto in protest at soaring prices of basic goods in Kenya and what he said was last year's "stolen" election.

The opposition leader narrowly lost his fifth tilt at the presidency in the August poll despite being backed by former president Uhuru Kenyatta.