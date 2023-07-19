Kenya police fire tear gas at anti-govt protesters

Kenyan police on Wednesday fired tear gas at protesters who took to the streets in defiance of a government warning after earlier demonstrations turned violent with more than a dozen people killed.

Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga has held several rounds of protests since March against the government, alarming the international community which has joined calls for a political solution to the crisis.

Odinga's Azimio alliance has vowed to stage three straight days of protests this week, and on Wednesday evening urged "Kenyans to come out in an even bigger way tomorrow".

Opposition supporters gather as they chant slogans against the Kenyan government during protests against the high cost of living in Nairobi, Kenya on July 19, 2023. Kenya braced on July 19, 2023 for a new round of protests despite the government warning it would not tolerate further unrest after earlier demonstrations turned violent with more than a dozen people killed. PHOTO/AFP

No figures were immediately available regarding the number of demonstrators, but Wednesday's protests in Nairobi and other towns appeared to be more muted, with fewer reports of vandalism or casualties resulting from sporadic clashes.

Schools and shops were closed in Nairobi and the opposition bastions of Mombasa and Kisumu, with small groups of mostly young men setting fire to tyres and engaging in running battles with police.

Police fired tear gas at scattered groups of demonstrators in Nairobi's Kibera slum and the towns of Homa Bay, Kisii and Migori, all Odinga strongholds, while offices in the capital's business district were largely shuttered.

AFP journalists in Nairobi saw police arrest three protesters, while many Kenyans voiced frustration over the chaos and urged the two sides to end the impasse.

It is the third time this month that Odinga has staged mass rallies against a government he says is illegitimate and to blame for a cost-of-living crisis.

Opposition supporters gather in front of a burning barricade as they chant slogans against the Kenyan government during protests against the high cost of living in Nairobi, Kenya on July 19, 2023. PHOTO/AFP

The government in turn has accused the opposition of derailing efforts to improve the economy and fomenting chaos.

"We do not want a country of violence or fighting or destruction of property," President William Ruto said during a visit to the Rift Valley town of Kericho.

"The police must make sure they are firm on criminals, gangs and anarchists and all the people who want to cause mayhem."

'Wrong direction'

In previous rallies, police used not just tear gas but live rounds to disperse stone-throwing protesters, drawing accusations of heavy-handedness from civil groups.

On the eve of Wednesday's demonstration, police described the protests as a "threat to national security" and the government declared it would not allow lawlessness to go unchecked.

The demonstrations have divided Kenyans, who are struggling to cope with high inflation and a jobs crisis.

Fred Onzere, a 47-year-old unemployed man, told AFP Kenya was "going in the wrong direction" and said he supported the protests.

A Kenya Police Officer fires a teargas canister during anti-government protests in Nairobi on July 19, 2023. PHOTO/AFP

Others said the shutdowns would only worsen the economic problems.

"Even if we are (employed)... we can't work," said businessman Peter Kajinji, 62.

"It's better for our leaders to sit together, talk and solve this problem," he told AFP.

'Resolve differences'

Ruto, a former deputy president, rose to the top job after winning a narrow election victory last August over Odinga, who claimed the vote was "stolen".

But he took office as Kenya's economy reeled from debt and soaring inflation, and was criticised for raising taxes despite campaigning to bring prices down.

Kenyan police officers retreat from a cloud of tear gas blowing back at them after a change in wind direction during anti-government protests in Nairobi on July 19, 2023. PHOTO/AFP

Kenya is seen as a stable democracy in the often-turbulent East Africa region, and 13 western nations issued a joint statement on Tuesday expressing concern over the violence in recent demonstrations.

"We... urge all parties to table their concerns through a meaningful dialogue and resolve their differences peacefully to build the nation together, ensuring no further loss of life," the foreign missions said.

Odinga called off anti-government demonstrations in April and May after Ruto agreed to dialogue, but the talks broke down.

Protestors clash with Kenyan police officers during anti-government protests in Nairobi on July 19, 2023. PHOTO/AFP

Opposition protests following Odinga's election loss in 2017 continued until he brokered a surprise pact with his erstwhile foe, former president Uhuru Kenyatta, that became known as "the handshake".

Each day of protest costs the economy an average of three billion shillings ($21.8 million), according to an estimate by the Kenya Private Sector Alliance.

A suspected demonstrator is apprehended by Kenyan police during confrontations between authorities and supporters of the Kenyan opposition during anti-government protests in Nairobi on July 19, 2023. PHOTO/AFP

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission, a state agency, reported incidents of ethnically-motivated violence during last week's protests, and warned gangs were using the chaos to target innocent people.