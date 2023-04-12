Kenya's opposition calls rally ahead of talks with govt

Kenya's main opposition party announced plans Tuesday for a public rally but said it remained committed to easing political tension through dialogue, after anti-government protests turned violent last month.

Azimio la Umoja, the party of veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, said it would hold "direct engagements" with the public including a rally in Nairobi as it prepares for talks with the government.

Last month, three people died and businesses and property were torched and vandalised in three days of chaotic street demonstrations against the government.

Odinga, who claims that last year's presidential election was stolen from him, called off the protests after President William Ruto suggested they enter into talks to discuss their concerns.

Azimio said it would hold a town hall meeting on Thursday followed by a public rally on Sunday "to explain to the people where we are and the upcoming course of action".

"Azimio remains committed... to the spirit of the Easter deal that saw the two parties commit to dialogue," the party's executive council chairman, Wycliffe Oparanya, said in a statement.

It urged the government "to come to the table with clean hands, unclenched fists and a committment to an honest and transparent process that engages all the issues bedevilling our country".

Ruto, whose election victory was upheld by the Supreme Court, has ruled out striking any alliance with Odinga, who has led street protests in the past over election losses he claimed were rigged.

Azimio has named a seven-member team for the talks but wants observers from outside parliament to be involved, something the government has ruled out.

Odinga has threatened to return to the street if Azimio is not satisfied with the process.

Kenya is viewed as a democratic anchor in East Africa and last month's protests drew international calls for restraint as riot police fired tear gas at protesters, and places of worship were set aflame.