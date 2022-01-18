Kenya's top court reviews disputed bid to change constitution

Kenya's Supreme Court judges have started hearing three appeals related to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), with the Attorney-General taking the opportunity to fault the High Court and Court of Appeal for nullifying the constitutional amendment process. PHOTO/JEFF ANGOTE/NMG

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The government is seeking to overturn court rulings that had dealt a blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his allies by rejecting the reforms and the way they were introduced as unconstitutional. 

Kenya's highest court began Tuesday weighing a legal bid to revive government plans to shake up the country's political system, just months ahead of crucial elections.

