Kenya suspends all passenger flights from Dubai

An Emirates Aircraft. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • The ban comes barely a few days after UAE extended Kenya flight ban after it established that travellers from Nairobi were testing positive for Covid-19 after arrival in the Middle East nation, despite carrying negative test results.

Kenya has suspended all inbound and transit passenger flights from the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) to retaliate against a move by Dubai to ban all passenger flights from Kenya over fake Covid tests.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.