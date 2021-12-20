Dubai bans flights from Kenya for 48 hours

By  BONFACE OTIENO

  • Kenya has seen coronavirus resurgence with a rapidly rising caseload since confirmation of the highly infectious Omicron variant last week.
  • About 1,372 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 5,635 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 24.4 percent, the highest rate recorded since March at the height of the third wave.

Dubai has banned all inbound and transit passenger flights from Kenya for the next 48 hours amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

