Kenyan arrested with $2m cash after landing at JKIA from Burundi

By  BUSINESS DAILY

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) custom officials arrest a Kenyan travelling from Burundi with $2 million in foreign currency at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). 
  • He is held on suspicion of being part of a money-laundering scheme.

A Kenyan man travelling from Burundi has been arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi with $2 million in foreign currency.

