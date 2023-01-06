Kenyan LGBTQ activist killed, body stuffed in metallic box 

Police in Kenya are investigating circumstances under which one of the country's famous LGBTQ activists and model was killed and body stuffed in a metallic box.

Bodaboda riders saw a vehicle, whose registration number was concealed, dump the box along the Kipenyo-Katinga Road in Uasin Gishu County, and they alerted the police.

When police opened the box, they found the man’s decomposing body, dressed in a woman’s clothes. His body was taken to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, awaiting post-mortem to establish the cause of death.

He was later identified as Edwin Chiloba.

Mr Chiloba, famous within the streets of Eldoret town, often dressed in women’s clothes and shared his photos on his official social media accounts.

The last Instagram post that he shared on December 29th, 2022, indicated that he had hoped to achieve multiple goals in 2023, among them growing his fashion brand and working with major companies.

Nairobi News has established that Mr Chiloba was four months ago attacked by unknown assailants but he luckily survived.

In the incident, people against his LGBTQ lifestyle pounced on him and beat him up. Following this incident, he suffered injuries including a large cut on his lips and blood was trickling down from the upper part of his face, images seen by Nairobi News show. His clothes were also torn and dirty, and there were scrapes and bruises all over his face.

An Instagram user by the name Biubwa-uncut narrated how they reached out to him trying to inquire what had transpired and he responded by saying that he would talk when he is ready.

“Barely 4 months later, they have brutally murdered you in the most uncouth of ways and my heart is shattered. I know you fought,” Biubwa-uncut posted on the Instagram account.

According to Biubwa, the deceased fought for his rights boldly and his death was a big blow to many of his fans.

“Words cannot explain the pain in my heart. We will try to fight for your justice, best way we have access to we will try. It’s not okay that when we die, we have to think to fight because we don’t just die. We are murdered,” the Instagram post further read.