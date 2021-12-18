Leopard rescued after straying into Kenyan home

A leopard. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In a video shared online by local media outlet Daily Nation, rangers were seen carrying the tranquilised leopard -- its head covered by a cloth -- and loading it into a car, as an excited crowd tried to film the happening on their phones.

A leopard wandered into a house in southeastern Kenya after straying from its home in Tsavo National Park before rangers rescued it, a wildlife official told AFP Friday.

