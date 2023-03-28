Looters descend on Kenyatta family farm, steal livestock

Unknown people last evening set ablaze a vast property owned by the family of former Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta in Kamakis area on the Eastern Bypass of Kiambu County.

Protesters, who were chanting Mau Mau slogans, had earlier invaded the farm and could be heard saying they too are Kenyans and deserve to own land just like the Kenyatta family.

When Nation reporters arrived at the scene a few minutes to 2pm, scores of people had already gained access to the property. Most of them were armed with crude weapons, including freshly sharpened machetes and clubs. They could be seen carting away farm animals like sheep.

Nation crime reporter Steve Otieno was roughed up by the gang when they realised he was a journalist reporting the story of the invasion. They tore up his clothes and stole his phone.

Later, a camera crew from NTV-Kenya that arrived in the area suffered the same fate as their vehicle was stoned by the violent looters. The gang also burnt trees and bushes. Guards employed to take care of the land watched from a distance as the drama unfolded.

Police did not intervene

When the Nation team was leaving the scene, it spotted a number of Public Service Vehicles parked along Mwihoko-Githurai road and was told by witnesses that they had arrived in them.

Near the vehicles were two-armed police officers. However, they did not intervene to stop the looting.

An Opposition supporter uses a slingshot to shoot small stones towards police officers during clashes in Nairobi, Kenya on March 28, 2023. PHOTO/ AFP

On Sunday, police officers banned the demonstrations called by the opposition. Mr Japheth Koome, the Inspector-General of Police, said Mr Odinga had not been granted permission to hold the protests.

“I ask all Kenyans to go on with their business as usual. We are out to ensure more officers are stationed in different parts of the city to deal with any chaos,” Mr Koome said.

He noted that police officers would not bow to intimidation and would instead work hard to keep the environment conducive for business.