Malians out in force after junta calls protests over sanctions

A crowd climbs the Independence Monument, the focal point of events in Bamako during a mass demonstration in Bamako, on January 14, 2022, to protest against sanctions imposed on Mali and the Junta by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In the capital Bamako, thousands of people wearing the national colours of red, yellow and green gathered in a central square, for a rally staged by the military government, and sang patriotic songs.

Malians took to the streets on Friday after the military junta called for protests against stringent sanctions  imposed by the West Africa bloc ECOWAS over delayed elections. 

