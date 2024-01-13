22 people charged over fraudulent sale, acquisition of Lira land

At least 22 people have been charged with fraud after the State House Anti-Corruption Unit linked them to alleged fraudulent disposal and acquisition of land in Lira City.

Among them are government officials who are accused of creating a title on Lira central forest reserve, irregular sale and disposal of Uganda Railways Corporation land and titling and sale of parts of Mayor’s Garden.

The accused persons, including civil servants, politicians, leaders of area land committees and businessmen, were arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit between March 2022 and December 2023. Later, they were arraigned before the Lira Magistrate's Court and the Anti-Corruption Court.

The unit commenced investigations into alleged land-related fraud in Lira City and Lira District in March 2022.

Mr Israel Ochwo, the Deputy Head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit, said they are still collecting evidence to ensure that more corrupt government officials and private individuals are prosecuted.

“In relation to creating of a title on Lira Central Forest Reserve, we have taken to court Lawrence Okello and Joel Okwir, who is the former area land committee chairperson,” Mr Ochwo said at a press conference held at St Lira Hotel, Lira City, on January 11.

The alleged irregular sale and disposal of Uganda Railways Corporation in Lira City, Mr Francis Ateng (former principal assistant secretary at Lira Zonal land office) and three other private individuals named Joseph Ocen, Julius Kabaize Walter Okol Ogang were charged with fraud.

“In relation to the alleged irregular titling and sale of part of the Mayor’s Garden, we have taken to court the Lira former deputy town clerk, Patrick Ogweng, the former physical planner Omara, the former secretary of Lira District Land Board, Francis Okello Olwa, and Patrick Olet, a prominent businessman in Lira City,” the deputy head of the unit said.

On the land owned by Lira District on Plot 41 Church Road, Mr Ochwo added: “We have taken to court the head of the natural resources department, Fabious Otike. We have taken to court the senior land management officer, Joseph Alwong, the former chairperson of the area land committee, Mr Basil Opio Eramu and another businessman called Peter Okodo.”

Those facing fraud charges in connection to the alleged irregular sale of Iread Estate include Lira District land surveyor, Francis Opio, Fabious Otike (natural resources officer), Joel Ogwang (a cartographer at Lira Zonal land office) and his sister Rebecca Atoo, and former Lira LC5 councillor, Anthony Ojuka.

The anti-corruption body said they have taken interest in land matters in Lira City or Lira District because they have discovered that some politicians and technocrats at the administrative units facilitate land grabbing.

“That is the kind of impunity that we can’t tolerate – that a few people who have been given public office to occupy in trust of the people are abusing that trust and taking what belongs to the people,” Mr Ochwo said adding that;

“And we have seen public officials, politicians at the local council level and even some at the national level; technocrats at the district level who have grabbed land in this city and in this district. And they had taken that land and registered it in the names of their wives, their husbands, their brothers and their sisters. And after they do that, they take it and sell it to businessmen here, the businessmen there.”

Mr Lawrence Egole, the Lira Resident City Commissioner, called upon all leaders in Uganda to embrace the fight against corruption.

“Fighting against corruption is not a single work for the State House Anti-Corruption Unit. It should be a commitment for everybody in this country. All leaders in their respective capacities must embrace the fight against corruption,” he said adding that;

‘Unfortunately, at times we have leaders who encourage corruption by supporting the corrupt and their activities. And if this is not dealt with, it is threatening the very moral fabrics of this nation and every leader must know that condoning corruption is corruption in itself.”