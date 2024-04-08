'Attack' on Speaker Among sucks in Bugweri cultural chiefs

Cultural leaders in Bugweri chiefdom are up in arms over statements allegedly belittling the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, and her predecessor, Ms Rebecca Kadaga.

Bugweri is one of the 11 chiefdoms of Busoga Kingdom, while others include Kigulu, Luuka, Busiki, Bukono, Bulamogi, Butembe, Bunhya, Bugabula, Bukooli, and Bunhyoli.

The crux of the matter is derived from statements made by the deputy spokesperson of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Mr Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, during the burial of Ramathan Waiswa, a younger brother to Bugweri constituency legislator, Abdu Katuntu, at Butende village, Ibulanku sub-county, last week.

Mr Mufumbiro, who was one of the day’s speakers, asked Ms Among, who was in attendance, to tone down her perceived attacks on Ms Kadaga, whom he said many in the sub-region refer to as “Mama Busoga”, or loosely translated as the “Mother of Busoga”.

“As I conclude my speech, we in Busoga are pro-Kadaga, I want to say this because most of you fear (speaking out). Whenever there are issues, stop indulging Kadaga because you ousted her and confined her to her constituency.

“Stop accusing her of shortcomings she has nothing to do with, I am just requesting that from you. Hon Anita Among, leave Mama Kadaga alone, do your work, make money, leave Mama (Kadaga),” Mr Mufumbiro said to an applause from mourners.

Mr Mufumbiro’s speech has since rattled a section of Bugweri chiefdom leaders headed by the Third Deputy Katuukiro, Mr Muhammed Mugwisa, who has led about thirty of his ministers in apologising to Ms Among.

In a letter addressed to Ms Among, the chiefs say the chiefdom was not party to the utterances made by Mr Mufumbiro in full glare of Members of Parliament and government officials, among other mourners.

In the letter, the chiefs say Mr Mufumbiro acted as an individual, and they, therefore, apologise to Ms Among for what happened and hope to meet her in person for an “explanation”.

Bugweri chiefdom Prime Minister, Mr Godfrey Nabongo, confirmed seeing the document but denied its authenticity.

“I have seen this document signed and circulated on social media, but it is fake and not giving a position of the chiefdom; I am actually preparing a response,’’ he said in a telephone interview on Monday, April 8.

According to Mr Nabongo there is no such a position of “Third deputy Prime Minister or Katuukiro” in Bugweri chiefdom hierarchy as alleged by Mr Mugwisa, whom he described as “an impostor”.

He added: “I do not have that position (Third deputy Prime Minister or Katuukiro) in the cabinet I appointed. The Mugwisa group is looking for “survival” from the Speaker of parliament, but not representing the views of the chiefdom.”