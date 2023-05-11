Cabinet to discuss medical intern allowance concerns

President Museveni has instructed the Health Ministry to prepare a comprehensive cabinet paper to address issues of medical intern allowances.

The revelation was made on May 10 by Vice President Jessica Alupo, who represented President Museveni at the closing ceremony for the training of post-medical interns.

Close to 200 post-medical interns drawn across the country, on Wednesday completed a two-week ideological course at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi District.

During the gathering, Alupo pledged cabinet, and government's commitment to address issues that have plagued intern doctors.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona told this publication that “technical personnel are preparing the paper.”

Other sources intimated that the paper might be discussed at the next cabinet sitting which is likely on Monday.

Medical interns and medical practitioners in Uganda have long expressed discontent over multiple work-related grievances. This discontentment has often escalated to industrial actions, and demonstrations.

According to Alupo, Museveni acknowledges the importance of such ideological training in equipping the medical officers with skills key to the diagnosis of societal challenges, in line with their work and beyond.

"As medical practitioners, you are aware that if you prescribe treatment before carrying out diagnosis of a patient, you will be labelled a quack doctor. It is, therefore, important for medical professionals to understand the challenges or bottlenecks that precipitate social backwardness and engage in efforts to address those challenges," President Museveni said.

The ideological leadership development course followed requests by the post medical Interns to President Museveni to help them have a better understanding and appreciate the country's social, economic and political realities.

Dr Musa Lumumba, president of the Federation of Uganda Medical Interns who called for a “workable solution” to address interns' woes says interns should be posted when there is guaranteed pay and good welfare.

However, he applauded government for increasing the allowances of interns from Shs700,000 t0 Shs2.5m.

“The first people to respond to Ebola in Mubende were medical interns and senior house officers. We did not run away even when our colleagues got infected and some even lost their lives,” he noted.

Museveni says without clear knowledge of what is affecting society, it would be impossible to offer solutions. He urged the group to draw from the principles of the NRA including to make a meaningful contribution to the socio-economic transformation of the country.