Video: Several pre-medical interns arrested in Kampala protest

Police early Monday morning violently arrested about a dozen pre-medical interns as they marched to Parliament seeking President Museveni's intervention in multiple issues regarding their deployment.
UPDATE: Police officers arrest medical interns who were marching to Parliament- and later to the office of the president on April 23, 2023 demanding President Museveni's intervention in multiple issues regarding their deployment. #MonitorUpdates 📹 Dorothy Nagitta pic.twitter.com/UBHRQPFwFS
The protest of the medical interns emerged amidst an ongoing social media campaign dubbed #UgandaHealthExhibition. The week-long campaign is purposed to project critical issues in Uganda's health sector.
"We're peaceful...We're fighting for you..." protesting medical interns tell police officers who arrested them as they were marching to Parliament on April 24, 2023, demanding President Museveni's intervention in multiple issues regarding their deployment. #MonitorUpdates… pic.twitter.com/ZibEDIi8yx