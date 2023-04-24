Video: Several pre-medical interns arrested in Kampala protest

Policemen arrest some of the medical interns that were protesting in Kampala on April 24, 2023. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA 

By  Dorothy Nagitta  &  Abubaker Lubowa

Police early Monday morning violently arrested about a dozen pre-medical interns as they marched to Parliament seeking President Museveni's intervention in multiple issues regarding their deployment. 

A medical intern displays a placard during a protest in Kampala on April 24, 2023. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA  

Police officers intercept protesting medical interns in Kampala on April 24, 2023. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

The protest of the medical interns emerged amidst an ongoing social media campaign dubbed #UgandaHealthExhibition. The week-long campaign is purposed to project critical issues in Uganda's health sector. 

Policemen arrest a medical intern who together with several others were marching to Parliament in protest on April 24, 2023. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

A male medical intern reacts following his arrest during a protest in Kampala on April 24, 2023. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

A female medical intern gestures alongside her protesting colleagues after they were arrested by police in Kampala on April 24, 2023. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA 

A male medical intern reacts following his arrest during a protest in Kampala on April 24, 2023. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

