Drugs worth Shs130m seized, 225 drug shops closed by NDA

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has recovered drugs worth Shs130m from illegally operating drug shops and pharmacies during a two-week law enforcement exercise in 20 districts in Eastern region.

NDA’s head of enforcement, Mr Samuel Kyomukama who also led the operation said: ‘‘655 drug outlets were inspected of which 36 were pharmacies, 599 drug shops (558 human, 40 veterinary and one herbal), and 20 clinics.’’

At least 225 drug outlets have been closed in efforts to clamp down on illegal health service providers.



‘‘During the operation, 325 boxes of assorted drugs were impounded and six people were arrested. Of the outlets inspected, 225 were closed and 325 boxes of assorted drugs estimated at Shs130million were impounded,” Mr Kyomukama said.

The operation was conducted in the Sub-regions of Bugisu, Bukedi, Teso, Bukedi and Sebei.

In some places, the operators were arrested and the drugs impounded in an activity part of NDA’s routine post market surveillance intended to protect the population from counterfeit drugs and health care products as well as unqualified drug handlers.



“Some unregistered drugs smuggled from Kenya and in unlicensed outlets were also impounded from the region during the operation,” he remarked while addressing the press at Wash and Wills hotel in Mbale City, Friday.

Similarly freely provided government drugs were also impounded from multiple drug shops.

Close to three people have been arrested including one who was found in possession of medical supplies labelled Government of Uganda.

Eastern Region NDA Manager, Dr Tom Makumbi said there is a need for people to buy drugs from licensed drug shops and pharmacies.

“If drugs are poorly administered, used, they can be harmful to someone’s health. Let’s be careful where we buy drugs,” Dr Makumbi cautioned.

Meanwhile, Police in Kumi District has arrested two men for masquerading as NDA drug inspectors.

The suspects identified as Mr Martine Okello, 30, a resident of Moruapesur Village in Soroti District and police deserter Mr Henry Engwedu, 42, a resident of Nakatunya Cell, in Soroti City were arrested as they were fleecing money from drug shops and clinics.

The suspects who survived lynching by an angry mob were allegedly carrying out illegal operations and confiscating drugs in Ongino Sub-County, Kumi District.

The acting DPC Kumi, MR Charles Lubale, confirmed the arrests, saying the suspects currently detained at Kumi Central Police station will be arraigned in courts of law shortly after police investigation.

Contrary to the penal code act, Mr Kyomukama said the suspects will be charged with forgery contrary to section 347, uttering false documents contrary to section 351, receiving money by false pretence contrary to section 305 and impersonating as NDA inspectors using a forged NDA Identity card, unlawful possession of classified drugs and unlawful possession of Government stores contrary to section 316.

