‘Elusive’ socialite Sipapa wanted over Shs1.6b robbery - police

Police in Kampala are hunting for socialite Sipapa on aggravated robbery charges after assailants raided the home of one Jacob Arok, a South Sudanese national in Kawuku zone, Bunga.

The Force’s spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said exhibits of “evidential value” were recovered from the socialite’s home following the August 29night robbery.

“The facts gathered indicate that on the night of August 28 – 29, 2022, a group of thugs broke into the home of the victim after applying suspected chloroform on the occupants who were asleep. The thugs ransacked the home and robbed cash $429,000 (about Shs1.6 billion), four iPhones, two Apple laptops, a DELL laptop, gold Jewelry for his wife and a 65-inch Samsung TV set, among others,” Mr Enanga said.

Trail of evidence

During the subsequent investigations, detectives tracked down an iCloud signal from one of the stolen iPhones that led them to the socialite’s home at Kityo close, Buwate in Kira Division.

“They interviewed the occupants who told them that the home belonged to a one Olimu Charles Sipapa, who was not at home. He had travelled to Tororo [District in eastern Uganda]. A thorough search was conducted in the home in the presence of Shamira Nakiyimba, the wife to Sipapa and exhibits of evidential material, allegedly stolen from the home of Arok recovered. They include; $70,000 (about Shs267 million), four iPhones, three laptops, gold jewelry, an iPhone charger and a mac pro charger. Also recovered were two registration number plates, UBG 025B and UBA 023U. In addition, an assortment of car accessories were recovered. They include two amplifiers, six tool boxes, four sports vims, a rear car seat, 12 headlights, indicators, jeep bumper, V8 bumper, V8 rear boot doors, bonnet, three radiators, four inner door shutters, V8 rear boot doors and seven grills. Two cars; a jeep and Audi, without registration plates had been resprayed with a red colour and found in the compound,” Mr Enanga added.

Wife arrested

The socialite’s wife is said to be among four suspects police have in their custody as the hunt for the elusive socialite continues.

“A serious manhunt for Sipapa who is urgently needed for questioning is in place. His last locations were in Nagongera, Soni and Nawire sub-counties, where he was distributing money in the company of bouncers. We are therefore, appealing for information that can lead to his whereabouts or arrest over the alleged aggravated robbery. He is aware of the police efforts and is evasive. We also want to warn the bouncers in his company, whom we shall find with him, that we shall arrest them for abetting crime and harbouring a wanted criminal suspect,” Mr Enanga warned.

This is not the first time Mr Olimi, an ardent supporter of President Museveni and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has a criminal case registered or reported against him.

Accused of shooting at NUP supporters

On September 17, 2022, police in Kampala fired teargas and arrested at least 20 supporters of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) for allegedly holding a procession demanding the arrest of the socialite notorious for distributing money without a clear backing source.

This followed two shooting incidents (August 30 and September 15) 2020 at NUP offices in Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb in which the socialite and his bouncers were involved.

Socialite Charles Olimi alias Sipapa poses with President Museveni at State House, Entebbe. PHOTO/ FILE

Alleged traffic violation under security watch

In March this year, some Ugandans took to social media to vent their resentment for the socialite over his alleged impunity. This was due to the socialite’s alleged continuous violation of traffic rules under the watch and protection of security operatives, according to netizens.

He was accused of driving a numberless vehicle guarded by armed security operatives.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango then said Sipapa had been summoned for questioning.

However, he has never been arrested nor prosecuted in court.

Assault and domestic violence accusations

In 2018, the socialite was accused by his then girlfriend, only identified as Brown Shugar, of assault and domestic violence.

She reported him to police but the case ended prematurely as he was never arrested nor prosecuted in courts of law.

Cover up

In what some people have claimed to be moves to cover up his transgressions, Sipapa, early this year became the talk of entertainment media when he jumped in to help 19-year-old Fiona Rukundo and her family following a car accident she was involved in.