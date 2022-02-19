 Encroachers on Sango Bay estate land start to vacate

A section of squatters occupying Sango Bay Estate land in Kyotera District have started voluntarily vacating the area to pave way for the multi-billion oil palm project .

The squatters who are predominantly pastoralists have since 2012 put up a spirited resistance towards a government plan of repossessing the 14,000 hectare piece of land, with some even proclaiming legal interests in the land.

“Our survey indicates that over 23 families who were inside the estate have decided to take away their cattle to an unknown destination,” the Sango Bay Estate liaison officer Mr Ignatius Tumwesiga said in an interview with this reporter on Thursday.

According to him, all the remaining settlers on the estate are currently being registered to ascertain the actual number of bona fide occupants who qualify for compensation.

Initially, the 247 square estate was said to be housing about 10,000 squatters with only 300 considered bona fide.

On Monday, State Minister for lands Mr Sam Mayanja visited the area and advised all squatters including Mr Faustino Murengyezi who claims to own 20 square miles to voluntarily vacate the estate.

“I am here to emphasize that Sango Bay Estate is government land set to benefit the people of Kyotera. All titles on this land have been canceled. Bona fide occupants who will not have registered with the investigation and registration desk at Kakuuto by the end of February will not be considered for compensation,” the minister warned.

State Minister for lands Sam Mayanja addressing locals at Bukaali Village in Kabira Sub-county, Kyotera District on February 15, 2022. PHOTO/WILSON KUTAMBA

About Sango Bay Estate

The first attempt by the government to take over the land was in 2012, but residents strongly resisted eviction.