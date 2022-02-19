 Encroachers on Sango Bay estate land start to vacate

Locals at Bukaali Village in Kabira Sub-county in Kyotera District during a meeting with the state minister for lands, Mr  Sam Mayanja(not in picture) on February 15, 2022. PHOTO/WILSON KUTAMBA

Kuta

By  Wilson Kutamba

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Initially, the 247 square estate was said to be housing about 10,000 squatters with only 300 considered bona fide.

A section of squatters occupying Sango Bay Estate land in Kyotera District have started voluntarily vacating the area to pave way for the multi-billion oil palm project .

