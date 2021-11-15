Govt orders fresh registration of Sango Bay estate squatters

Agriculure minister, Mr Frank Tumwebaze adressing squartters at Kanamiti village Kakuto sub county Kyotera District on November 11, 2021. Photo/ Wilson Kutamba   

Kuta

By  Wilson Kutamba  &  Ambrose Musasizi

What you need to know:

  • The land consists of four central forest reserves - Malabigambo, Kaiso, Tero and Namalala, which cover 60 square miles; a wetland, Sango Bay –Musambwa Island-Kagera wetland system (Ramsar site) and an airstrip.

Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries Frank Tumwbaze has ordered for fresh registration of squatters on Sango Bay Estate land.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.