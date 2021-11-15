Govt orders fresh registration of Sango Bay estate squatters

Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries Frank Tumwbaze has ordered for fresh registration of squatters on Sango Bay Estate land.

Previously government had given squatters a two-week’s ultimatum to vacate the land to pave way for the multi-billion oil palm project insisting that out of 10,000 squatters only 300 who are bonafide occupants would be compensated.

However, state minister for lands, Mr Sam Mayanja who in the company of Mr Tumwebaze revealed that all settlers on the said land would be registered and only bonafide occupants would be compensated by December 31, 2021 and that government would find a compassionate way of helping the rest.

Before that, the minister said the land was officially handed over to the investor.

According to Mr Mayanja the government is in advanced stages of boundary opening after which they will embark on compensations next month.

“Compensation for more than 1,000 residents on Sango Bay land will start next month, immediately after opening the boundaries to pave way for the multi-billion oil palm project,” said Mr Mayanja.

A bonafide occupant under Ugandan laws is a person who settled and utilised land unchallenged by the registered owner for 12-years or more before the coming into force of the 1995 Constitution. This implies that compensations will be extended to all people who settled and used the land before October 8, 1983.

The land in question measures 247 square miles and covers areas of Kanamiti, Matengeeto, Mutukula, Lukulavu, Lukoma, and Kabale villages in Kakuuto sub-county, and in Kabira, Kasasa, Kyebe sub-counties and part of Mutukula Town Council in Kyotera district.

The two Ministers were speaking during a joint meeting between the State Minister for Lands, the Minister of Agriculture, district leaders and the affected residents held at Kanamiti village in Kakuuto sub-county last Thursday. The meeting was called to iron out some grievances and pave way for the progress of the oil palm project.

Government intends to use the land to expand the National Oil Palm Project (NOPP) for which tenants on the said land were given a one-month ultimatum to vacate the 14,000 hectares.

The first attempt by the government to take over the land was in 2012, but residents put up a spirited fight and resisted eviction.

During last week’s meeting, Mr Tumwebaze explained that although they had received several complaints from people claiming to own titles on contested land, the government records show that titles held by individuals are fake.

“Government is aiming at improving the livelihood of people of Kyotera District by establishing a project which will employ more than 5,000 youth. We encourage leaders and the entire community to support the project,” he said.

Mr Tumwebaze noted that squatters are aware that Sango Bay is government land and occupied it knowing so because its title is as old as 1933.

Ms Agnes Namusiitwa, the Kyotera Vice Chairperson and Kakuuto Woman Councilor told the meeting that some local businessmen secured titles on the land and arrested several residents for trespass which was unlawful.

Kyotera Resident District Commissioner, Mr Moses Ddumba said that they had set up a complaint mechanism desk at Mayanja Police Station where residents’ queries are being registered for redress. It will also be used to identify people who fraudulently acquired freehold titles on public land to face the law.

However, several residents raised concerns over the land titles, questionable surveys during the boundary opening and how they would benefit from the project at hand.

Mr Robert Katukane, chairman Kasaali village Kakuto sub county Kyotera saids they have established several developments on the said land although they are not bonafide occupants asking the government to consider resettling them somewhere.“If government can resettle refugees how about us (Ugandans) they should appeal to government to resettle the affected people,” he appealed.

Mr Tumwebaze explained that the residents will have access to more than 5,000 job opportunities that will emerge as a result of the project.

According to Connie Magomu Masaba, the National Oil Palm Project Manager in the Ministry of Agriculture, Uganda spends over USD 250 million on importing cooking oil every year which money would be used to boost the country’s economy.

About sango bay

The land consists of four central forest reserves - Malabigambo, Kaiso, Tero and Namalala, which cover 60 square miles; a wetland, Sango Bay –Musambwa Island-Kagera wetland system (Ramsar site) and an airstrip.