‘Frontline medical workers need more protection’

Health activists have urged government to ensure that frontline health workers are well protected against Covdi-19 following the death of some who got infected with the virus during the course of their work.

“As of August 9, there were 94,904 confirmed cases and 2,752 confirmed deaths, there was an up rise in cases which was very unfortunate. In the process we are getting our frontline health workers get infected, we are losing some, others are admitted, we are hoping we don’t get into a situation where there are no medics to take care of the patients who include people with HIV” the executive director National Forum of people living with HIV/AIDS Networks Uganda (NAFOPHANU), Ms Stella Kentutsi said.

Ms Kentutsi made the remarks while addressing journalists after handing over Covid-19 relief items to Entebbe General Hospital director, Dr Moses Muwanga on Wednesday.

“The items include 5 multipurpose oxygen head regulators, 120 N95 face masks, 30 mosquito nets for patients, 60 cartons of drinking water and 20 cartons of jik disinfectant” she said.

The Director Partnership at Uganda AIDS Commission, Ms Enid Wamani said treatment of HIV/AIDS patients was disrupted during the recent lockdown.

“When Covid set in, many of them could not access their treatment, others experienced challenges in their care and well beings at home. This donation will make treatment more accessible for people living with HIV, currently we have 1.4 million people living with HIV in the country,” she said.

The UNAIDS Acting country director, Mr Jotham Mubangizi urged health workers to take precaution while taking care of virus patients.

“As a health worker, you need to protect yourself from getting Covid 19 by practicing good hand hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting all surfaces and items and appropriate use of personal protective equipment while on duty,” he said.

Mr Moses Muwanga said the donations are timely for the hospital which is left with only six Covid-19 patients still admitted at the facility.








