 Govt flags off seeds to Karamoja to tame food insecurity

Government has procured seeds worth Shs800million for distribution to mitigate the current food insecurity in the hunger-hit Karamoja sub region.

About 90 tonnes of quick maturing seeds of green gram, cowpeas and white beans were flagged off for transportation to Karamoja by Agriculture state minister Fred Bwino Kyakulaga and state minister for Karamoja, Ms Mary Goretti Kitutu.

Government said “the seeds are to be distributed in the nine districts that comprise the Karamoja sub region, including Amudat, Kaabong, Moroto, Nakapiripit, Napak, Abim , Kotido and others.”

Each of the districts will receive 30 tonnes of the certified seeds procured from Equator, Crown and Savanna seed companies.

“This seed distribution is a temporally affirmative intervention for Karamoja being the most hunger affected area,” Mr Kyakulaga said during the flag off in Mukono District on Thursday.

Agricultural officials disclosed that farmers in vulnerable households can start to eat food from the seeds after only three weeks from the time of planting.

“Government has tasked UPDF, Prisons, NEC, National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank, Naro, to grow 100,000 acres of maize, soya beans, beans and sorghum this season because of the current food insecurity,” Mr Kyakulaga revealed as he warned against politicizing the program.

Ms Kitutu hailed government for coming out to assist the people of Karamoja to fight famine.

“Karamoja has green belts where crops can be grown. The seed distribution in the region is a timely intervention given the current rains that are expected to end in December,” she observed.

Ms Betty Chelain, the Amudat District Woman MP said Karamoja region is a unique area also faced with insecurity due to war and deadly rustling.

“If you see people in that region (Karamoja) complaining, don’t also complain. Do make interventions to help them,” Ms Chelain urged.

Over 900 people are believed to have died from hunger in Karamoja in 2022 alone, according to local authorities.