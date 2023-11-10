‘Katanga shooting: Crime scene tampered with’

Investigators probing the murder by shooting of businessman Henry Katanga have said scene of crime was tampered with before police arrived.

Speaking to this publication yesterday, the investigators said the body of the late Katanga was found in the living room and yet the shooting happened in the master bedroom.

The half-naked body with a bandaged wound on the head had been put on a small mattress with bedsheets on a floor. It had been covered with pink bedsheets with blood drips all over the sitting room.

According to the evidence collected from the crime scene, the late Katanga was shot in his master bedroom and the body was shifted from the bedroom to the sitting room.

The alleged killer pistol was found on the bed in the master bedroom. The white bedsheets on the bed were stained with blood believed to be from Katanga after the shooting.

Detectives found the half-naked body of the late Katanga on the floor of the living room. PHOTO/BENSON TUMUSIIME

Slim evidence

The investigator, who doubles as a homicide expert, said by the time police reached the crime scene, they found the body already partially processed to be taken to Kampala City Mortuary for further management.

“This means that the evidence that was collected from the scene may not be sufficient enough because the scene was tampered with,” he said.

The investigator said they also collected fingerprints and footages of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) that are helping them in the investigation.

At the crime scene, the position of the body was reportedly tampered with, making it difficult to ascertain at what point the shooting occurred.

The probe will require a comprehensive postmortem report to establish the original position of the body, according to the investigators.