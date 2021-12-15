Leaders demand more as govt procures 70,000 bicycles for LC1s

A section of the Local Council (LC) One chairpersons have appealed to government to consider better incentives to the village council office that has since proved to be the fulcrum of major government projects.

“The bicycle era is now of the old times. The best and effective means of transport is the use of motorcycles. We also need better facilitation. The Shs10, 000 monthly token is not worth mentioning,” Mr Kiiza Sseninde the LC1 Chairperson for Kiziba village, Kikyusa Sub-county in Luweero District told the Local Government (LG) Minister Mr Raphael Magyezi on Tuesday.

He added: “We have to respond to every issue raised promptly but our ability is at times limited.”

But Mr Magyezi who officiated at the commissioning of the 70,000 bicycles for all LC1 chairpersons countrywide said the fact that government has struggled to find the Shs24bn to purchase the bicycles amidst the Covid-19 pandemic reflects the value attached to LC1s.

“We would also wish that you get the best means of transport but we are financially strained and this is what government can afford,” he said.

Government has also procured motorcycles for the LCIII Chairpersons and the vehicles for the District Chairpersons that never got the vehicles.

“The bicycles, unlike the ones distributed to NRM chairpersons, are government property. In cases where the LC1 Chairperson left the area, the bicycle should be used by the committee member serving in that position to deliver services,” Mr Magyezi remarked as he handed over 700 bicycles that are to be distributed across each LC1 office in Luweero District.

Luweero District LC5 chairperson Mr Erasto Kibirango challenged the government to fulfil pending pledges.

“We have the district headquarters construction program that has never been fulfilled. For Luweero, there are many projects. We still struggle with the poor road network,” he said.

Background

During the Financial year 2010/2011, government mooted a plan to purchase 70,000 bicycles for the LC1 chairpersons but the project that never delivered led to the arrest and conviction of senior government officials from the LG ministry following a botched deal.

The Government officers implicated and later convicted by the Anti-Corruption Court included then LG ministry Permanent Secretary Mr John Kasahaka Muhanguzi, the Principal Accountant Henry Bamutura, the former Principal Procurement Officer, Robert Tumwebaza, Sam Erongot Emorut the Assistant Commissioner Policy and Planning, Timothy Musherure a Consultant at the Ministry of Local Government and Mr Adam Bond Aluma the Assistant Secretary and Administrative officer.

The officials were sentenced to 10 years in jail by Justice Catherine Bamugemereirwe in 2014.