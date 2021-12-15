Leaders demand more as govt procures 70,000 bicycles for LC1s

Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi (C) hands over the Local Council (LC) One bicycles to some of the LC1 official at Luweero SS in Luweero District December 14. PHOTO/DAN WANDERA

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Government has also procured motorcycles for the LCIII Chairpersons and the vehicles for the District Chairpersons that never got the vehicles.
  • Luweero District LC5 chairperson Mr Erasto Kibirango challenged the government to fulfil pending pledges.

A section of the Local Council (LC) One chairpersons have appealed to government to consider better incentives to the village council office that has since proved to be the fulcrum of major government projects.

