 Mob kills alleged defiler after killing pupil

Police in Rakai District are investigating circumstances under which an angry mob killed a suspected defiler.

The shocking incident occurred at Kyengeza Village in Lwanda Sub County in Rakai District at the weekend when the suspect reportedly defiled a 15 year-year- old girl and later strangled her to death.

Southern regional police spokesperson Mr Mohammad Nsubuga said the defilement victim, now deceased, was identified as Agnes Nanyonga, a former pupil at Kayayumbe Primary School in Lwanda Sub County, Rakai district.

Preliminary police investigations show that the suspect was caught red handed by residents trying to hang the body of Nanyonga on a tree along the road.

The suspect’s take-off attempts were thwarted by angry residents.

Uproar from residents attracted more people who chased and caught the suspect- beating him to death.

Lwanda Sub County chairperson Mr Charles Muliira told Daily Monitor that the suspect confessed killing the girl because she had threatened to report him to authorities- since she had recognised him.

He said the suspect pounced on Nanyonga in a bushy area as she took food to one of her brothers who was on medication at a village clinic.

Ms Josephine Nalinnya, the mother to the deceased, said her daughter was a semi –candidate(Primary Six) and her dream was to become a midwife .

“It is unfortunate that my daughter’s dream has been shattered by a merciless man who also took her life. I am happy that residents also killed him,” she said.

Mr Nsubuga cautioned parents against sending out unaccompanied-girls, saying this exposes them to defilement.

“This is very dangerous and puts their (girls) lives at risk,” he said.

He further condemned mob violence saying “in case one is suspected to have engaged himself in any kind of criminality, people should alert Police because two wrongs will never make a right.”