National insurance scheme should focus on NCDs, experts say

Following an uptick of Non–Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in Uganda, public health experts have called for the National Insurance Scheme to finance the treatment of such ailments.

President Museveni has so far not assented to the National Health Insurance Bill passed by parliament but researchers at Makerere’s University’s School of Public Health (MakSPH), in conjunction with Harvard School of Public Health, have suggested that NCDs should be in financing plans of the government.

“NCDs aren’t being financed well because we have been paying attention to maternal health, infectious diseases, and child health. And we see that NCDs have been making a steep rise,” Prof Fredrick Ssengooba, a lecturer in the Department of Health Policy, Planning, and Management at the School of Public Health observed at a workshop in Kampala.

Government figures indicate that there is a rising burden of NCDs in Uganda, accounting for more than one-third of deaths by the year 2016.

Experts warn that “many Ugandan households are now pushed into poverty each year due to high levels of out-of-pocket (OOP) spending on healthcare.”

Specifically, the experts said households spend 75 per cent of their incomes on medicine especially when services are not available in public facilities.

This is exacerbated by lack of a national health insurance scheme viewed to protect the Ugandan’s 46million people population from the financial risks associated with using healthcare.

“Less than 5 percent of the population has private or community-based health insurance. We know from other settings that health insurance can generate demand for healthcare, especially preventive healthcare such as anti-hypertensive medicines and cholesterol-lowering drugs,” said Aliyi Walimbwa, an official from the Ministry of Health.

Health experts believe implementing and scaling up a national health insurance scheme in Uganda may generate demand for primary care and preventive interventions thus further impact long-term health and welfare of Ugandans living with or at-risk of developing NCDs if insurance is well designed and targeted. “The question we are dealing with is how can we use insurance, if it’s coming, to try and help improve the control of NCDS and what should be the packages and the design issues with insurance that can help people to screen for example cancer for the prostate or hypertension or blood sugar issues,” Prof Ssengooba said. “If we don’t do that it means people are going to come with diseases that the expensive to treat.”

In 2022, researchers pocked holes in the Uganda National Minimum Healthcare Package (UNMHCP) which was introduced in the 1999 Health Policy with a litany of cost-efficient interventions against diseases or conditions most prevalent in the country.

“UNMHCP is not universally available to the entire population largely because of inadequate financial, human and material resources for delivery,” Dr Elizabeth Ekirapa observed as she called for a difference in implementing similar policies.



