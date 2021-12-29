Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija arrested- lawyer

Prominent Ugandan novelist and government critic, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija is in detention, his lawyer said, prompting calls by rights activists for his release.

  • According to Kiiza, witnesses saw Rukirabashaija being bundled into a van known as a "drone", which is associated with abductions of government opponents in Uganda.

"Armed men claiming to be from the Uganda Police Force" broke into Kakwenza Rukirabashaija's home on Tuesday, his lawyer Eron Kiiza said, adding that he had been on the telephone to his client at the time.
"I heard them threaten to break his legs," Kiiza said. 
An outspoken critic of President Museveni's government, Rukirabashaija won acclaim for his 2020 satirical novel, "The Greedy Barbarian", which describes high-level corruption in a fictional country.

