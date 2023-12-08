Stop getting loans to fund weddings, says Justice Ogoola

Lay Canon Justice James Ogoola, the deputy Provincial Chancellor Church of Uganda, has warned couples against getting loans to fund their marriage ceremonies.

“You will seek a spouse with whom to spend the rest of your life. You spend days and sleepless nights borrowing and fundraising for kwanjula (introduction ceremony) costing between Shs20m and Shs30m followed by a glamorous wedding costing another Shs30m from moneylenders,”Justice Ogoola, who is also a retired Principal Judge, said.

He added: “These loans will in a very short time, be the cause of a string of headaches and heartaches in the life of the young couple. The loan sharks and bank vultures begin to hover over your head, leaving you no peace of mind; causing you rapid heartbeats and high blood pressure.”

He made the remarks during the 24th graduation ceremony (part 4) at Uganda Christian University (UCU) Mbale University College at the weekend. At least 558 graduates were awarded diplomas and degrees.

Justice Ogoola urged graduates to live a humble life and start small.

“The line of your financial graph dips. The graph of your marital problems jumps a notch or two higher. Despair, frustration, heartache, pain and sadness engulf your life,” he said.