1,700 to graduate from IUIU Saturday

The Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) is set to hold its 32nd graduation ceremony at their main campus in Mbale on December 9.

Speaking to the media during an orientation at its Kampala campus, IUIU rector Ismail Gyagenda said “this time the institution is awarding the first ever huge number of graduates since the university was established.”

“We are graduating 1,700 students from different disciplines including the health studies which we started recently,” he noted.

He added that the ceremony is expected to start at 9am from the main campus and all students are expected to be in their seats by 8am.

“Being a one-day event, we expect to start on time because all the four campuses are converging in Mbale and some of our students are coming from other countries,” he said.

Gyagenda added that all graduates are supposed to come with two people as their guardian or parents.

“The security team will ensure that guidelines are followed regarding the number of people allowed to witness their graduates being awarded and all must have invitation cards,’ he said

He also revealed that in the 23rd admission bunch for the 2023/2024 academic year at the IUIU Kampala campus, about 1,142 students were admitted- joining their fellows on the other three campuses; Main campus Mbale, Lira and Kabojja campus

On Thursday, Gyagenda also revealed that IUIU won the bid to start teaching capacity building in Islamic financing with the help of the micro finance centre.

“IUIU lectures will be in line to sensitise people about Islamic banking especially in remote areas,” he said.

He added that this is an indicator that IUIU is filling its role to train and do capacity building in the community.

About Islamic Banking