10 students eye Makerere guild presidency

A total of 10 students have expressed interest to contest in Makerere University 88th guild presidential elections slated for tomorrow.

According to the chairperson of the electoral commission, the contestants include Mr Justus Tukamushaba, a third year student pursuing Bachelor of Science in construction Management, Ms Precious Namirembe, a third-ear student doing a bachelor of science with education, Mr Emmanuel Kasumba, a third-year student, doing bachelor of business administration.

Others are Mr Honest Natumanya, a third-year student pursuing a bachelor of science in construction biology, Mr Akram Mulindwa, a second-year student (Bachelor of medicine and surgery), Mr Ronald Mugisa a third-year student (Bachelor of Science in fisheries and aquaculture), Mr Ibra Hussien, a third-year student of Bachelor of arts in arts, Mr Carlton Muyinda, a third-year student doing Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Mr Edward Nalwangu, a third-year student of Industrial and organisational psychology, and Mr Alionzi Lawrence,a fourth-year student pursuing Bachelor of science in electrical engineering.

The candidates seek to replace the outgoing guild president, Ms Shamim Nambasa in a virtual election.

A list shared by the electoral commission also indicates that 155 students are contesting for Guild Representative Council (GRC) at their respective schools and halls of residence.

According to the road map, the academic registrar will today kick off the exercise of verifying the academic standing of all the nominated candidates.

The successful candidates will be published the following day.