10 women arrested for staging 'free our husbands' protest

Police in Wandegeya have arrested at least 10 women for participating in an unlawful assembly and inciting violence.

The suspects were arrested Wednesday from Kalerwe zone, Mulago III parish, Kawempe division in Kampala District.

UPDATE: Police have arrested a group of female activists as they demonstrated over the continued detention of their husbands. They say it's meaningless to celebrate International Women's Day amidst challenges.



They were carrying placards written; 'stop torture', 'Free my husband', and 'we want equality for Mrs Olivia Lutaya', among others.

The group of women were chanting “free our husbands, it's meaningless to celebrate International Women's Day amidst challenges.”

“The suspects allegedly planned for the demonstration from National Unity Platform (NUP) offices at Makerere Kavule, then moved one by one and assembled at Zakaria plaza and they matched up to Kalerwe market,” Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, SSP Patrick Onyango, said in the statement.

WATCH: "Why are we (women) suffering in our own country (Uganda)? The government has failed us"- women activists and wives of men imprisoned for their political beliefs



He identified the suspects as; Kyeone Stella, Nakiku Allen, Namatovu Milly, Nankya Fiona, Sselonga Rukia, Bulungi Jackie, Nantume Allen, Sylvia, Ramuto Apio Flavia, and Nyanzi Elizabeth.