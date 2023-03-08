10 women arrested for staging 'free our husbands' protest
What you need to know:
- They were carrying placards written; 'stop torture', 'free my husband', and 'we want equality for Ms Olivia Lutaya', among others.
Police in Wandegeya have arrested at least 10 women for participating in an unlawful assembly and inciting violence.
The suspects were arrested Wednesday from Kalerwe zone, Mulago III parish, Kawempe division in Kampala District.
They were carrying placards written; 'stop torture', 'Free my husband', and 'we want equality for Mrs Olivia Lutaya', among others.
The group of women were chanting “free our husbands, it's meaningless to celebrate International Women's Day amidst challenges.”
“The suspects allegedly planned for the demonstration from National Unity Platform (NUP) offices at Makerere Kavule, then moved one by one and assembled at Zakaria plaza and they matched up to Kalerwe market,” Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, SSP Patrick Onyango, said in the statement.
He identified the suspects as; Kyeone Stella, Nakiku Allen, Namatovu Milly, Nankya Fiona, Sselonga Rukia, Bulungi Jackie, Nantume Allen, Sylvia, Ramuto Apio Flavia, and Nyanzi Elizabeth.
SSP Onyango said that they remain detained at Wandegeya Police Station as investigations continue.